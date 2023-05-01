← Company Directory
Planck
    About

    Planck is a commercial insurance data platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide insurers with key insights for underwriting any business. Their technology aggregates and mines massive datasets, resulting in a frictionless underwriting process with greater insurer visibility into risk factors. This leads to improved new business conversion and retention rates and lower loss ratios. Planck's platform brings automation and intelligence to the underwriting process, allowing commercial insurers to focus on underwriting that requires human expertise.

    http://planckdata.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

