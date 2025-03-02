Software Engineer compensation in United States at Plaid ranges from $223K per year for E3 to $978K per year for E7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $450K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Plaid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
$223K
$151K
$64.5K
$8.2K
E4
$307K
$178K
$129K
$0
E5
$477K
$224K
$253K
$0
E6
$561K
$265K
$296K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Plaid, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
