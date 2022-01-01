Company Directory
Piano
Piano Salaries

Piano's salary ranges from $72,360 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $158,893 for a Sales Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Piano. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Product Designer
$85.9K
Product Manager
$104K
Sales
$74.8K

Sales Engineer
$159K
Software Engineer
$72.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Piano is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Piano is $85,876.

