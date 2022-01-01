← Company Directory
Phillips 66
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Phillips 66 Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • Home
  • Remote Work

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Company Phones

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Phillips 66

    Related Companies

    • ExxonMobil
    • Halliburton
    • CenterPoint Energy
    • Texas Instruments
    • Chevron
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources