Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Salaries

Philip Morris International's salary ranges from $22,018 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in India at the low-end to $475,124 for a Business Operations in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Philip Morris International. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $64.2K
Data Scientist
Median $130K
Business Operations
$475K

Data Analyst
$47.6K
Data Science Manager
$163K
Financial Analyst
$32.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$45.2K
Marketing
$22K
Marketing Operations
$82.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$47.1K
Product Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$188K
Property Manager
$120K
Sales
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
Solution Architect
$184K
UX Researcher
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Philip Morris International is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $475,124. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philip Morris International is $115,073.

