← Company Directory
Philip Morris International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Philip Morris International Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at Philip Morris International ranges from PLN 358K to PLN 508K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philip Morris International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 407K - PLN 482K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 358KPLN 407KPLN 482KPLN 508K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at Philip Morris International to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

PLN 618K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 116K+ (sometimes PLN 1.16M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Philip Morris International?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Philip Morris International in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 508,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philip Morris International for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 358,088.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Philip Morris International

Related Companies

  • Foot Locker
  • Express
  • URBN
  • Adidas
  • The TJX Companies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources