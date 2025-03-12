← Company Directory
Philip Morris International
  • Information Technologist (IT)

Philip Morris International Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Philip Morris International ranges from PLN 142K to PLN 207K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philip Morris International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 162K - PLN 188K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 142KPLN 162KPLN 188KPLN 207K
Common Range
Possible Range

PLN 618K

What are the career levels at Philip Morris International?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Philip Morris International sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 206,757. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philip Morris International for the Information Technologist (IT) role is PLN 142,471.

