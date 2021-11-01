← Company Directory
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Salaries

Peapod Digital Labs's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $205,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Peapod Digital Labs. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Product Manager
Median $205K
Business Development
$89.6K

Data Scientist
$138K
Marketing Operations
$130K
Product Designer
$137K
Software Engineering Manager
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Peapod Digital Labs is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peapod Digital Labs is $137,200.

