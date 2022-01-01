← Company Directory
Recorded Future
Recorded Future Salaries

Recorded Future's salary ranges from $76,440 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United States at the low-end to $291,394 for a Sales in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Recorded Future. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Customer Service
$76.4K
Data Scientist
$97.2K
Human Resources
$160K
Management Consultant
$187K
Marketing
$163K
Sales
$291K
Sales Engineer
$144K
Software Engineer
$129K
Solution Architect
$142K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Recorded Future is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Recorded Future is $144,275.

Other Resources