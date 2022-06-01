← Company Directory
Red Canary
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Red Canary Salaries

Red Canary's salary ranges from $150,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $201,000 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Red Canary. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Red Canary is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Canary is $175,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Red Canary

Related Companies

  • Recorded Future
  • HackerOne
  • Swimlane
  • ExtraHop
  • Circadence
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources