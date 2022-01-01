← Company Directory
Paycor
Paycor Salaries

Paycor's salary ranges from $42,210 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Serbia at the low-end to $183,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paycor. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $183K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$46K
Data Scientist
$110K

Product Designer
$42.2K
Product Manager
$116K
Sales
$78.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paycor is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $183,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paycor is $100,500.

