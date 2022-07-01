← Company Directory
Passport
Passport Salaries

Passport's salary ranges from $24,120 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Argentina at the low-end to $169,540 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Passport. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Analyst
$24.1K
Human Resources
$170K
Marketing
$102K
Product Manager
$156K
Software Engineer
$36.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Passport is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Passport is $129,130.

