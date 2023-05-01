Paradigm Treatment is a mental health company that helps young people and their families overcome challenges that prevent them from leading meaningful lives. Their approach goes beyond behavior modification to address root causes of issues such as anxiety, depression, and trauma recovery. Their team of professionals works closely with clients to provide holistic treatment that empowers them to transform their lives in authentic, sustainable ways. Paradigm Treatment is ranked #1 for Teen Depression Treatment, Teen Anxiety Treatment, and Teen Drug Rehab.