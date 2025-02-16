All Civil Engineer Salaries
The average Civil Engineer total compensation in United States at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ranges from $110K to $153K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!