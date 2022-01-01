← Company Directory
Pacific Gas & Electric
Pacific Gas & Electric Salaries

Pacific Gas & Electric's salary ranges from $68,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $248,750 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pacific Gas & Electric. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $178K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Software Engineer
Median $86K

Data Scientist
Median $220K
Product Manager
Median $210K
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Chief of Staff
$214K
Civil Engineer
$164K
Data Analyst
$155K
Electrical Engineer
$128K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.6K
Marketing Operations
$249K
Program Manager
$98.5K
Project Manager
$179K
Sales
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$181K
Software Engineering Manager
$230K
UX Researcher
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pacific Gas & Electric is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pacific Gas & Electric is $178,550.

