Duke Energy
Duke Energy Salaries

Duke Energy's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $185,925 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Duke Energy. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $85K
Data Scientist
Median $154K

Business Analyst
$99.5K
Civil Engineer
$93K
Electrical Engineer
$96.2K
Hardware Engineer
$124K
Information Technologist (IT)
$176K
Product Designer
$151K
Product Manager
$183K
Program Manager
$186K
Project Manager
$124K
Technical Writer
$74.6K
UX Researcher
$147K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Duke Energy is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duke Energy is $127,220.

