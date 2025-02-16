All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 4.51M per year for 18 to RUB 6.69M per year for 20. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
18
RUB 4.51M
RUB 4.51M
RUB 0
RUB 0
19
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
20
RUB 6.69M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 1.32M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
