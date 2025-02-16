← Company Directory
OZON
OZON Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Russia at OZON ranges from RUB 4.51M per year for 18 to RUB 6.69M per year for 20. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OZON's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
18
RUB 4.51M
RUB 4.51M
RUB 0
RUB 0
19
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
20
RUB 6.69M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 1.32M
What are the career levels at OZON?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at OZON in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 11,327,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OZON for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 3,553,072.

