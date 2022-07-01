From the beginning, OTA Insight has pushed the boundaries of what is possible to achieve and deliver with data. Our three founders launched OTA Insight in 2012 with a mission to help the hospitality industry visualize and leverage its data. What started as unique idea that originated during a trip to the London Olympics amongst friends has quickly grown into a global business.Today, our entrepreneurial and innovative team processes billions of data points a day for our customer-base of 55,000 top-tier hospitality clients, including Accor, Best Western, and Wyndham across over 184 countries. OTA Insight is a cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry that provides hoteliers with a suite of revenue management solutions and empowers them to make smarter revenue and distribution decisions. While our company headquarters is in London, we also host five total offices around the globe- from Singapore to Denver, from Dallas to Belgium. Our Denver office serves as the axis for our US operations and commercial functionalities as we push to capture more and more of the US market.Despite the large geographic distances between many of our employees and teams, we maintain strong personal relationships between employees and foster an international and diverse culture across borders and boundaries. We hope to continue our expansion in the coming years by providing excellent services to hoteliers everywhere.