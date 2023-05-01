← Company Directory
Oswego Health
Top Insights
    Oswego Health is a healthcare system that includes Oswego Hospital, The Manor at Seneca Hill, Springside at Seneca Hill, Fulton Medical Center, and Central Square Medical Center. Founded over 130 years ago, the system offers acute medical, emergency, surgical, maternity, behavioral, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, retirement living, urgent care, laboratory, medical imaging, and occupational health services. The founders aimed to provide care to all residents, regardless of income and other factors, and the system continues to develop innovative and high-quality programs to improve the health of area residents.

    oswegohealth.org
    1881
    3,001
    $1B-$10B
