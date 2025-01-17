← Company Directory
Orion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Orion Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in New Zealand at Orion ranges from NZ$149K to NZ$212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Orion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$169K - NZ$192K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$149KNZ$169KNZ$192KNZ$212K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at Orion to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NZ$51.5K+ (sometimes NZ$515K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Orion?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Orion in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$211,656. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Orion for the Product Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$148,877.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Orion

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources