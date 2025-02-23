← Company Directory
OpenTable
OpenTable Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at OpenTable totals MX$2.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OpenTable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
OpenTable
Backend Software Engineer
Mexico, DF, Mexico
Total per year
MX$2.28M
Level
Base
MX$2M
Stock (/yr)
MX$277K
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at OpenTable?

MX$3.16M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at OpenTable in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$47,294,423. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenTable for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$45,343,104.

