← Company Directory
OpenTable
Work Here? Claim Your Company

OpenTable Salaries

OpenTable's salary ranges from $131,675 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $329,345 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OpenTable. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $185K
Recruiter
Median $132K
Software Engineer
Median $132K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Designer
Median $168K
Data Analyst
$201K
Data Scientist
$329K
Marketing
$203K
Marketing Operations
$320K
Product Design Manager
$245K
Software Engineering Manager
$327K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OpenTable is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $329,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OpenTable is $202,245.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OpenTable

Related Companies

  • Teachers Pay Teachers
  • Rally Health
  • Postmates
  • Collective Health
  • OfferUp
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources