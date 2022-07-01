Openpay Group Ltd is a fast-growing and highly differentiated player in the global 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions market.Delivering the most flexible plans in the market with durations of 2–24 months and values of up to $20,000. Openpay focuses on industries where it can make a true difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships and Education; and its target customers are finance-savvy and of an older demographic who use Openpay plans as a cashflow management tool.Openpay also has a unique B2B offering, Openpay for Business, a SaaS-based platform that allows companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals and account management in the one system. Openpay provides services to Customers and Merchants in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and entered the US market in December 2020.