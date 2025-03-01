← Company Directory
Open Systems
Open Systems Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Open Systems totals CHF 120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Open Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Open Systems
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 120K
Level
L2
Base
CHF 118K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 2.5K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Open Systems?

CHF 140K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Open Systems in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 129,507. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Open Systems for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 110,336.

