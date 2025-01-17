← Company Directory
Open English
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Open English Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Argentina at Open English ranges from ARS 60.13M to ARS 82.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Open English's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 64.37M - ARS 77.82M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 60.13MARS 64.37MARS 77.82MARS 82.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Open English to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.48M+ (sometimes ARS 294.75M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Open English?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Open English in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 82,059,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Open English for the Software Engineer role in Argentina is ARS 60,129,857.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Open English

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources