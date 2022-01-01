← Company Directory
Onfido
Onfido Salaries

Onfido's salary ranges from $110,740 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United States at the low-end to $195,601 for a Data Science Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Onfido. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $155K
Software Engineer
Median $178K
Customer Service
$111K

Data Science Manager
$196K
Data Scientist
$184K
Sales
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Onfido, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Onfido is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,601. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onfido is $141,062.

