Onfido
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Onfido Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Onfido totals £139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Onfido's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Onfido
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£139K
Level
L3
Base
£134K
Stock (/yr)
£4.8K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Onfido?

£125K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Onfido, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Onfido in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £210,426. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onfido for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £143,444.

Other Resources