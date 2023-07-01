OneStopKitchen is a company funded by YCombinator that offers advanced technology and an innovative model for restaurants to scale to multiple locations at no cost. They provide AI-powered inventory, operations, and logistics technology to help restaurants scale quickly and with limited risk. OneStopKitchen operates kitchens in prime downtown and high walk-in areas, utilizing underperforming restaurant space and staff. They are a preferred partner for restaurants due to their hyper-scalable model. Consumers can order from multiple cuisines for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery.