ONEHOPE is a Napa Valley winery that donates a portion of every bottle sold to meaningful causes, with over $8M donated to date. Their award-winning wine is produced by acclaimed winemakers, including Robert Mondavi Jr., and their commitment to high-quality wine is matched by their commitment to social impact. They have donated $5 million+ to causes around the world, including building a school in Guatemala, funding breast cancer research, planting a forest in Indonesia, providing meals for children in need, finding homes for pets, and delivering vaccines to end tropical diseases.