Obsidian Therapeutics develops controllable cell and gene therapies using cytoDriveTM technology to enhance therapeutic efficacy for patients with intractable diseases. Their lead program, cytoTIL15, aims to make TILs more effective for more patients. The company is well-funded with blue chip investors, engaged advisors, strong partnerships, and a highly experienced team focused on delivering transformative therapies. Obsidian Therapeutics is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment and offers competitive salary, benefits, and potential for employee ownership through stock options.