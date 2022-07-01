← Company Directory
Nyriad
    Nyriad, Inc. is developing the industry’s first storage solutions based on a new architecture that redefines how data is stored. The architecture combines the power of GPUs and CPUs to deliver an unprecedented combination of performance, resilience, and efficiency, enabling massive amounts of data and multiple data types to be managed in a single storage system that is simple to deploy, operate, scale, and maintain. With Nyriad, businesses are empowered to grow, adapt, and stay competitive in a data-driven world.

    https://nyriad.io
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

