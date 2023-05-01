← Company Directory
Nutex Health
    • About

    Nutex Health is a healthcare services company with two divisions: Hospital and Population Health Management. The Hospital division operates micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments across 8 states. The Population Health Management division owns provider networks and offers management and administrative support services to affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Their cloud-based technology platform aggregates data to create a holistic view of patients and providers, enabling better care delivery. Based in Houston, Texas.

    nutexhealth.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    942
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

