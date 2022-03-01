← Company Directory
Northwestern University
Northwestern University Salaries

Northwestern University's salary ranges from $32,401 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $139,695 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northwestern University. Last updated: 4/22/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $62K
Software Engineer
Median $72K

Research Scientist

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Project Manager
Median $54K

Biomedical Engineer
$58.1K
Business Analyst
$101K
Business Development
$83.7K
Customer Service
$33.4K
Customer Service Operations
$32.4K
Data Analyst
$74.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$85.6K
Materials Engineer
$44.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$39.2K
Physician
$72.4K
Product Manager
$89.6K
UX Researcher
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Northwestern University is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northwestern University is $72,000.

