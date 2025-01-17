← Company Directory
Northwestern University
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Northwestern University Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in United States package at Northwestern University totals $54K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Northwestern University
Research Study Coordinator
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$54K
Level
-
Base
$54K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Northwestern University?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Northwestern University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $80,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northwestern University for the Project Manager role in United States is $54,000.

Other Resources