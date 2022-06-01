← Company Directory
The University of Texas at Austin
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The University of Texas at Austin Salaries

The University of Texas at Austin's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $127,360 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of Texas at Austin. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $96K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $65K
Graduate Research Assistant
Median $33.6K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $49.9K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $121K
Biomedical Engineer
$29.9K
Business Analyst
$70.4K
Civil Engineer
$74.6K
Corporate Development
$47.8K
Data Analyst
$49.8K
Geological Engineer
$38.2K
Graphic Designer
$64.8K
Hardware Engineer
$127K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The University of Texas at Austin is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of Texas at Austin is $64,906.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for The University of Texas at Austin

Related Companies

  • Northwestern University
  • University of California, San Francisco
  • Cornell University
  • Fullstack Academy
  • Georgia Tech
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources