Software Engineer compensation in United States at Northwestern Mutual ranges from $78.7K per year for P1 to $202K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwestern Mutual's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$78.7K
$74.5K
$0
$4.2K
P2
$121K
$112K
$0
$8.6K
P3
$139K
$130K
$0
$9.6K
P4
$193K
$163K
$0
$29.1K
