Nord Security
Nord Security Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Nord Security totals €111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nord Security's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nord Security
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€111K
Level
-
Base
€111K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Nord Security?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Nord Security in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €124,607. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nord Security for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €111,442.

