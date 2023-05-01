Nivid is a technology company that delivers Smart, Scalable, and Secured Digital Infrastructure solutions. They offer IoT as a Service with N-Smart, a modular cloud platform that enables an enterprise to Deploy, Enrich & Manage customized IoT applications in a highly scalable environment. They also provide Connectivity as a Service with N-Connect, a cloud-based infrastructure management platform. Nivid offers full-cycle Digital Infrastructure services such as Strategy & Consulting, Network Transformation, Infrastructure Management, and Professional Services. They have a growing team of certified industry experts and OEM leaders as partners and offer field services and support in 142 countries.