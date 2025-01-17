← Company Directory
Nexthink
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Nexthink Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Nexthink totals CHF 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nexthink's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nexthink
Software Engineer
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 123K
Level
L3
Base
CHF 120K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 2.6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Nexthink?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.9K+ (sometimes CHF 269K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nexthink in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 130,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexthink for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 123,279.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nexthink

Related Companies

  • Mambu
  • Caissa
  • Deltek
  • WorkForce Software
  • EnterpriseDB
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources