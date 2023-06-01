New Directions Aromatics is a Canadian wholesaler of raw materials to the natural health, beauty, and organic food industries. They offer over 800 products, including essential oils and carrier oils, at competitive prices. They also provide special-order sourcing and rigorous testing for quality and safety standards. They are certified under various standards, including ISO 9001:2015, Kosher, Vegan, and USDA Organic seals. They are also members of various organizations promoting ethical sourcing and Fair Trade practices.