NETSYNC
    Netsync specializes in collaboration & unified communications, data center and cloud, network infrastructure and others.NETSYNC is an NMSDC-certified minority business enterprise (MBE), federally certified woman-owned small business (WOSB), and HUB-certified value-added reseller (VAR), specializing in the implementation of comprehensive IT life cycle solutions for a wide array of organizations.As a Cisco Gold, Master Collaboration, and Master Security Partner; an HP and Intel Platinum Partner; and holding certifications and specializations from many of the industry’s leading technology manufacturers, NETSYNC has extensive experience performing large-scale implementations and deploying complex IT solutions for K-12 and higher education institutions, civic organizations, municipalities, government agencies, and corporate clients across several industries, including energy, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Based in Houston, TX, with international offices, NETSYNC uses a blended approach that is both consultative and collaborative. We work with our clients to assess their needs, architect innovative technology solutions to meet those needs, and offer 24/7 access to our team of engineering experts who exceed clients’ expectations. This approach has earned NETSYNC numerous customer service excellence awards and recognition as a progressive partner that introduces the newest, best-of-breed products and solutions to clients.

    2002
    75
    $10M-$50M
