Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company that operates an SEC-registered funding portal called Netcapital.com. It allows private companies to raise capital online and enables investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company offers various services including automated onboarding, regulatory document filing, compliance review, and marketing to its list of investors. It also provides advisory services such as incubation of start-ups, digital marketing, and technology consulting. Additionally, it offers business valuations, economic analysis, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.