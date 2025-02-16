← Company Directory
Neo4j
The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Neo4j totals £86.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Neo4j's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Neo4j
Senior Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£86.2K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
£86.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Neo4j?

£125K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Neo4j in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £110,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Neo4j for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £82,436.

Other Resources