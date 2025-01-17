← Company Directory
Navi
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Navi Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Navi totals ₹3.74M per year.

Median Package
company icon
Navi
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.74M
Level
hidden
Base
₹3.32M
Stock (/yr)
₹415K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Navi?

Latest Salary Submissions
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Navi, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Navi in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,513,882. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Navi for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,450,304.

