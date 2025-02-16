Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at NatWest Group ranges from £58.2K per year for Software Engineer to £101K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £82.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NatWest Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
£58.2K
£55.8K
£90.8
£2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
£94.6K
£90.4K
£0
£4.2K
Lead Software Engineer
£101K
£89.8K
£0
£11.4K
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***