NatWest Group
NatWest Group Salaries

NatWest Group's salary ranges from $4,809 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $214,734 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NatWest Group. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $74.4K
Senior Software Engineer $121K
Lead Software Engineer $129K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $72K
Administrative Assistant
$49.8K

Business Analyst
$64.7K
Customer Service
$30.2K
Data Analyst
$66.4K
Data Science Manager
$49.4K
Financial Analyst
$21.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.8K
Marketing Operations
$4.8K
Product Designer
$135K
Product Manager
$215K
Program Manager
$33.5K
Project Manager
$30K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$82.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$77.6K
Technical Program Manager
$157K
UX Researcher
$109K
Venture Capitalist
$16.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NatWest Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NatWest Group is $66,359.

