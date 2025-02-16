All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at NASA JPL ranges from $102K per year for Mechanical Engineer 1 to $147K per year for Mechanical Engineer 3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NASA JPL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer 1
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
Mechanical Engineer 2
$120K
$120K
$0
$143
Mechanical Engineer 3
$147K
$147K
$0
$167
Mechanical Engineer 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
