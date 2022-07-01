← Company Directory
Narvar
Narvar Salaries

Narvar's salary ranges from $27,098 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $313,923 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Narvar. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $53.7K
Business Analyst
$161K
Marketing
$314K

Product Designer
$159K
Product Manager
$270K
Recruiter
$27.1K
Sales
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
$211K
Technical Writer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Narvar is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $313,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Narvar is $159,200.

