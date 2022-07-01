← Company Directory
Narvar
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Narvar that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We're on a mission to simplify the everyday lives of consumers. We believe post-purchase is a critical phase of the customer journey. That's why we created Narvar - a platform focused on driving customer loyalty through seamless post-purchase experiences that allow retailers to retain, engage, and delight customers. If you've ever bought something online, there's a good chance you've used our platform!From the hottest new direct-to-consumer companies to retail’s most renowned brands, Narvar works with Yeti, Home Depot, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Sonos, and 800+ other brands. With a distributed workforce in the San Francisco Bay Area and across North America, Europe, India and around the world, we touch over 125 million consumers worldwide each year across 7 billion interactions, 38 countries, and 55 languages.Pioneering the post-purchase movement means navigating into the unknown. Our team thrives on this sense of adventure while nurturing a mindset of innovation. We're a home for big hearts and we leave our egos at the door. We work hard but we always make time to celebrate professional wins, baby showers, birthday parties, and everything in between.

    http://narvar.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

