← Company Directory
NanoString
Work Here? Claim Your Company

NanoString Salaries

NanoString's salary ranges from $75,620 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $166,830 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NanoString. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Biomedical Engineer
$126K
Data Scientist
$100K
Marketing
$165K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Manager
$167K
Program Manager
$140K
Project Manager
$75.6K
Sales
$137K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NanoString is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,830. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NanoString is $137,061.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NanoString

Related Companies

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Cognizant
  • Honeywell
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources